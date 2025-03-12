Jonathan Kraft Acquires 3,500 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 3,500 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.69 per share, with a total value of $492,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,215. The trade was a 17.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Kraft also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TKO Group alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Jonathan Kraft purchased 20,000 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.78 per share, with a total value of $3,035,600.00.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $144.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.32 and a 1-year high of $179.09.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,258,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.