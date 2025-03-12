S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 213.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.23.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $480.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.