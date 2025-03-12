TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -375.46 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $40.31.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $343,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 670,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,443.28. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,539,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 158,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

