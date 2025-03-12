Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Now – March 10th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, and Best Buy are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to shares of companies that are primarily involved in the development, production, or integration of virtual reality technologies and related products. These stocks offer investors an opportunity to participate in the growth of immersive digital experiences utilized across diverse fields such as gaming, healthcare, and education. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META stock traded down $32.54 on Monday, hitting $593.12. 13,987,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,795,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $656.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

U traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $21.27. 9,944,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,674,264. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,561. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

