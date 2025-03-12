AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 968 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned approximately 0.06% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 386.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 248.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 1.4 %

JBSS opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.02.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

