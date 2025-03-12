Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,174 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,153 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,419,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,015 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,768,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,474,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.