Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 55,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.9 %

IPG stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. This trade represents a 13.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

