Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Up 15.1% – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 220.80 ($2.86). 2,675,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,820,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.80 ($2.48).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($4.01) to GBX 285 ($3.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HOC

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 15.6 %

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 196.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.