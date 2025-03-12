Cascade Financial Partners LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.