Cascade Financial Partners LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

