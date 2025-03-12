Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Q2 by 988.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

QTWO opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $90.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $112.82.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $1,109,747.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 337,643 shares in the company, valued at $35,931,968.06. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,527,299.72. This represents a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,350 shares of company stock worth $6,187,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTWO. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

