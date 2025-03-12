MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.65. MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 6,244 shares.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of -4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

