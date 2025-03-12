Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $493.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.84.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,004. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.