Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 269.32 ($3.49), with a volume of 45943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.50 ($3.54).

Fidelity China Special Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.28. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.34.

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported GBX 9.05 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity China Special had a positive return on equity of 83.04% and a negative net margin of 561.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity China Special will post 33.5074627 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity China Special Company Profile

As the world’s second-largest economy, China is shifting from export-led growth towards an economy driven by domestic consumption. With expanding middle classes, rising incomes and technological innovations driving this change and creating a solid backdrop for companies to thrive, investors seeking an effective globally diversified portfolio may want to consider allocating some of their portfolio to China.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.

