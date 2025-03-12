Brian Edward Miller Sells 8,900 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $497.30. 2,557,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,097. The company has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $569.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,401,493,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $558,807,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after purchasing an additional 948,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,904,000 after purchasing an additional 687,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CICC Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.