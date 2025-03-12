InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0104 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 1.2% increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. 8,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.45.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

