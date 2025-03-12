InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0104 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 1.2% increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.
InPlay Oil Price Performance
InPlay Oil stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. 8,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.45.
About InPlay Oil
