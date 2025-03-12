Knuff & Co LLC Sells 470 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

