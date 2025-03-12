Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NIM opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

