BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

MYD stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.