41,102 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Acquired by Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 97,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 656,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 57,640 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.