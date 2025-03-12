ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.19 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.19, Zacks reports. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on ZIM. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Clarkson Capital raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Investments to Consider as China’s Market Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.