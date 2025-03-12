ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.19 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.19, Zacks reports. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ZIM. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Clarkson Capital raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.