Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Brenntag had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.36%.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.08. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

