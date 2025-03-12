Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Great American Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GTPS remained flat at $52.05 on Wednesday. Great American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Great American Bancorp alerts:

Great American Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter.

Great American Bancorp Company Profile

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.