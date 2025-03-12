Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $232.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.