Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Raised by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,947,017 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 10.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $426,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,628,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after buying an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

