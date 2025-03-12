PFG Advisors Acquires 94,354 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 558.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,354 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 409,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after buying an additional 118,502 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

