Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 25,610 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,006 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,915,000 after purchasing an additional 659,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,363,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,947,000 after purchasing an additional 359,942 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,634,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,726,000 after purchasing an additional 117,974 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,869 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

BK stock opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

