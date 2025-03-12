Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 1,637,862 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,637,862 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 4.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 1.21% of Western Midstream Partners worth $176,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 287.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.85%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

