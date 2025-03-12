Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $3.72 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $112.28 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.03. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

