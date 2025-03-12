PFG Advisors Purchases 39,017 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $273.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.37 and a 200-day moving average of $290.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

