Summit X LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICVT. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $566,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 162,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $5,054,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.47.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.