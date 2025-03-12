Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 337 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after acquiring an additional 659,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512,404 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,363,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,947,000 after acquiring an additional 359,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,634,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,726,000 after acquiring an additional 117,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,869 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.