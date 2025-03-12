Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,246 Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

