Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $203,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 10.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in AON by 77.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $399.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

