Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.2 %

GLD opened at $269.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.29 and a 200 day moving average of $248.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $198.94 and a 52-week high of $272.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.