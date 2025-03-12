Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 80,235 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $422.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.46 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 7.00%. Research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

