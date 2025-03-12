Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1,684.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.