PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,777 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $52.18.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

