PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 11,863 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.0049 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.