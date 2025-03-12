LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,336 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.32% of LegalZoom.com worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tabor Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 1,522,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 472,002 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 169,761 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 191,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 145,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after buying an additional 132,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of LZ stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LZ. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

