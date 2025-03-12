Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 37,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HOMB. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

