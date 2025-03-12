Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 38,402 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of Sunrun worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,182.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 418,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,740.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,358,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,637.60. This trade represents a 12.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,397 over the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.