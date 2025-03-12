Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,040.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $471.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.19 and a 200 day moving average of $504.07. The stock has a market cap of $297.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.