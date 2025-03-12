Veren Inc. (VRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 1st

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Veren Stock Performance

VRN stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,908,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.53. Veren has a 12 month low of C$6.34 and a 12 month high of C$12.67. The company has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRN has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins lowered Veren from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.60 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Veren from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC cut their price target on Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Veren from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.74.

Veren Company Profile

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

