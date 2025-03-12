Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 17,846 call options on the company. This is an increase of 700% compared to the average daily volume of 2,230 call options.

Mativ Stock Down 19.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MATV traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,717. Mativ has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $303.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.70 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mativ will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mativ in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the third quarter worth $313,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mativ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 194,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Mativ during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Mativ by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 864,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

