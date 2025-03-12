Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 724.0% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SLRX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. 19,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,098. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.59. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $7.20.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

