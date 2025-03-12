Knuff & Co LLC Buys 861 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $271.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

