Laurie H. Argo Buys 4,000 Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI) Stock

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Laurie H. Argo bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,215.52. This represents a 9.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance
SEI stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 868,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,059. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.32.
Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.
Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.
