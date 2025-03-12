Laurie H. Argo Buys 4,000 Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI) Stock

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Laurie H. Argo bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,215.52. This represents a 9.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

SEI stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 868,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,059. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

