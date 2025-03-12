NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 26,660 Shares of Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 26,660 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $191,685.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,255.64. This trade represents a 12.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 10th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 1,604 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $11,324.24.
  • On Monday, January 6th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 31,798 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $233,079.34.
  • On Tuesday, December 17th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,803 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $70,236.54.

NeueHealth Stock Performance

NeueHealth stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.56. NeueHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeueHealth during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NeueHealth by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of NeueHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

