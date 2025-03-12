NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 26,660 Shares of Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 26,660 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $191,685.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,255.64. This trade represents a 12.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 10th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 1,604 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $11,324.24.
- On Monday, January 6th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 31,798 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $233,079.34.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,803 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $70,236.54.
NeueHealth Stock Performance
NeueHealth stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.56. NeueHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.
View Our Latest Research Report on NeueHealth
About NeueHealth
NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NeueHealth
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.