Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Shares Acquired by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1,658.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

FELC stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

