Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director E Scott Urdang Sells 5,000 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,098.17. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

E Scott Urdang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $248,600.00.

GLPI stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,786.5% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 761,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,679,000 after buying an additional 721,230 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

